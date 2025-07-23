Luminara to Drop Anchor at Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection announced that this December, The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands, will welcome the Luminara, which will be offering two new itineraries across the Indian Ocean.

The itineraries include a two-night stay at the destination for guests sailing between Mauritius and the Maldives or the Maldives and Singapore.

Highlights include a pre- or post-voyage stay in an Ocean Pool Villa, featuring sanctuaries with sundecks and private infinity pools.

Additional itinerary highlights include The Ritz-Carlton Spa with signature Bamford treatments, snorkeling and diving experiences with naturalists, and culinary journeys featuring Japanese omakase, Cantonese, Southern Italian, and Lebanese flavors.

Guests will also experience a short boat ride to Fari Marina Village and visit James Turrell’s Amarta installation. They will also:

Savour Asian street food at Tum Tum

Experience Levantine flavors at Arabesque

Explore coral nursery dives, sailing by traditional dhoni deep-sea fishing expeditions, or experience scenic seaplane flights offering views of lagoons and sandbanks.

Onboard, the Luminara features a high employee-to-guest and space-to-guest ratios, culinary artistry by award-winning chefs Fabio Trabocchi and Michael Mina, wellness offerings, Pisterzi products, and curated spaces showcasing works by Paul Klee, David Hockney and Alexander Calder.

The itineraries include:

Mauritius to Maldives | Dec. 3, 2025, offering nine nights plus two-night resort stay

The sailing includes stops in Mahé to explore the Seychelles’ coral gardens and orchids, and La Digue. Guests arrive at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands for one final night onboard before transferring to a two-night island experience.

Maldives to Singapore | Dec. 10, 2025, offering 11 nights plus two-night resort stay

Beginning with two nights in an Ocean Pool Villa, the sailing includes The Ritz-Carlton Maldives. On day three, guests board the Luminara to set sail for Southeast Asia. The itinerary features Colombo and Galle Fort, the Andaman Islands and sailing through Phuket and Langkawi before concluding in Singapore.