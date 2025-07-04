Luminara Sails with Distinguished Guests Ahead of Official Launch

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection hosted distinguished guests aboard the Luminara, including Naomi Campbell, Tom Brady, Sofía Vergara, Kendall Jenner, Kate Hudson, and Colman Domingo.

Other guests included J Balvin, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Anitta, Tessa Thompson, Anderson Paak, Adriana Lima and entrepreneur-investor Mark Scheinberg. Luminaries from the hospitality, culture and design sectors joined them.

The exclusive two-night voyage embarked from Rome to Valletta, Malta, showcasing the company’s service, accommodations, culinary offerings, and entertainment.

Guests were invited to explore the Luminara’s 10 decks, home to five restaurants, seven bars, two swimming pools, and a signature Ritz-Carlton Spa.

Highlights included Cédric Grolet with a bespoke pop-up pâtisserie and artist JR creating portraits from a custom-built onboard set.

Other highlights from the sailing included sunset aperitivo with Martha Stewart, gala dinners and private performances by Ellie Goulding and Kygo.

On the final evening, there was an intimate performance by Sting, followed by a drone show designed by JR that illuminated the Sicilian coastline, culminating in a closing performance by Janelle Monáe.

Throughout the journey, floral artist Daniel Ost transformed every deck with sculptural installations.