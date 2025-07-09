Lindblad Ships Gather in the Galapagos for Naming Ceremony

Four National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions vessels gathered in the Galápagos for the official naming ceremony of the company’s two newest ships.

According to a press release, the National Geographic Delfina, National Geographic Gemini, National Geographic Islander II and National Geographic Endeavour II came together today in Academy Bay for the event.

Calling it a historic first, National Geographic-Lindblad said that gathering marked a rare and powerful moment for the brand, which is considered the longest-standing international operator in the Galápagos.

The christening ceremony highlighted Lindblad Expeditions’ commitment to education, community and conservation in the Galápagos, the company said.

Multigenerational community members were in attendance alongside Lindblad Expeditions leadership, guests, staff and crew, their families and local dignitaries and partners.

Acquired from Celebrity Cruises, the National Geographic Delfina and the National Geographic Gemini entered service for Lindblad-National Geographic earlier this year.

Following refurbishments in South America, the vessels joined the company’s two existing ships in the Galápagos, the National Geographic Islander II and the National Geographic Endeavour II.

The Delfina set sail on its maiden voyage in February, while the Gemini followed suit a few weeks later in March.

The four ships are now offering expedition itineraries in the Ecuadorian archipelago that visit various islands in the Galápagos National Park, such as Española, Floreana, Santa Cruz and Bartolomé.

According to Lindblad-National Geographic, its four-ship Galápagos fleet offers diverse experiences, including the 16-guest National Geographic Delfina, which is ideal for families and private charters.

The fleet also includes the National Geographic Endeavour II, which was designed to explore the archipelago’s wildlife-rich waters with a variety of diving opportunities.

All vessels offer specific expedition equipment and features, such as Zodiacs, kayaks, paddleboards and more.