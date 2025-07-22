Lindblad Schedules Q2 Earnings Call

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings will report 2025 second quarter financial results on Monday, August 4, 2025, before the market opens.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results at 8:30 am Eastern Time. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-800-715-9871 (United States), 1-646-307-1963 (International).

The Access Code is 2974921.

The earnings release and a live audio webcast of the call will be available in the investor relations section of the Company’s website at investors.expeditions.com.