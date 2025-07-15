Lindblad: One-Stop Shop for Adventure Travel

Lindblad Expeditions is committed to continuing to grow its expedition cruise programs, but also wants to highlight its five land brands, according to Natalya Leahy, CEO.

“If people love their experiences on our ships, they will also love the experiences we offer on land,” she told Cruise Industry News. “We have this amazing collection of brands, and I would like for travel advisors, our travel partners, to fully understand we are a one-stop shop for adventure travel to the most amazing destinations in the world.”

The different brands offer opportunities to experience the planet and get close to wildlife, Leahy noted. Clients can do expedition cruises, safaris, bear camp in Alaska, polar bear tours, bicycling adventures, or walking tours in places like Cuba or Morocco and have in-depth cultural experiences.

The brands include National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions, Natural Habitat Adventures, Thomson Safaris, DuVine Cycling + Adventure Company, Classic Journeys and Off the Beaten Path.

For its cruise programs, Lindblad operates 22 ships to more than 100 different destinations in some 70 countries with an average itinerary length of seven days.

Launched this summer, for example, is a seven-day itinerary around Iceland, which, Leahy said, is very doable for families and people who are time-constrained.

Lindblad’s fly-cruise program in Antarctica also shaves time off the expedition cruise by eliminating the Drake Passage crossing.

“We have doubled our fly-cruise capacity,” Leahy said. “It has been well received by our guests and by new guests to the brand.

“We have also just launched Indonesia cruises, and we are about to announce more new products.”

Named CEO effective Jan. 1 of this year, Leahy has a strong and diverse track record in the cruise industry, but also outside the industry, with iconic brands.

“I understand and appreciate running a relatively small business in terms of challenges, but also in term of opportunities,” she said.

As for the fundaments of the company, she is not planning to change anything, but will build on them.

“We are guest centric,” Leahy said. “Everything this company has ever done has been centered around providing the most amazing experiences for our guests, and that will continue.

“Our focus is also on safety and compliance. As we take people to some of the most challenging destinations in the world, we do it in the safest way with true experts onboard and really good vessels.

“And we are committed to responsible exploration.”

Going to places like Antarctica, she said, is a trip of a lifetime for most people, so they should choose it carefully, and her advice is to go with Lindblad which has the expertise and experience from sailing in that environment.

“How you see these places matters,” she said, “and with National Geographic we not only take people to places, we show them how to see it, and I think that is really what makes us different.”

Excerpt from the Cruise Industry News Quarterly Magazine Summer 2025