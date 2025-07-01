Lindblad and Approach Guides Deliver Marketing Solutions for Travel Advisors

Lindblad Expeditions announced the expansion of its partnership with Approach Guides to provide travel advisors with more sales tools, including new customized content experiences and a personalized, conversion-optimized website.

The new website connects advisors’ Approach Guides with a trade-friendly version of the company’s consumer-facing website.

This integration enables advisors to share any National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions webpage with clients, complete with real-time pricing, availability and personalization, while ensuring that all leads are sent directly and privately to the advisor, thereby safeguarding client relationships and supporting business growth.

“Our website is one of our most powerful sales tools, and our expanded partnership with Approach Guides will allow travel advisors to harness its power while helping them grow their business,” said Kathi Riddle, senior vice president of sales at Lindblad Expeditions.

“Advisors can now share any page from our website with clients to showcase our industry-leading expeditions while ensuring all leads will come back directly to the advisor,” added Riddle.

“This is a game-changer,” said David Raezer, co-founder and CEO of Approach Guides.

“Lindblad Expeditions was the very first supplier partner to embrace our technology in 2023. Once again, they’re leading the way, now with content experiences working in conjunction with a customized website. Advisors now have everything they need to market expedition travel more effectively, with a partner that supports them every step of the way,” added Raezer.

Lindblad Expeditions said in a press release that it first partnered with Approach Guides in 2023 to create dynamic multimedia content experiences, enabling travel advisors to co-brand and personalize key sales touchpoints. This enhanced client engagement and drove higher conversions.

To showcase some of the new features, Lindblad and Approach Guides recorded a demonstration webinar that is available on Lindblad Expeditions’ YouTube channel.