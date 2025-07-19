Island Princess Embarks on 18-Night Cruise to Greenland

The Island Princess sailed from New York City earlier this month for an 18-night cruise to Greenland and Canada.

As part of the unique itinerary, the Princess Cruises vessel is set to visit four destinations in West Greenland, such as Nuuk, which serves as the capital city of the Danish territory.

The 88,000-ton vessel is also set to become one of the largest to visit the Greenlandic ports of Paamiut, Qaqortoq and Nanortalik this year.

Before returning to New York City, the Island Princess sails to destinations in Canada, including Halifax, Sydney and Saint John.

After completing its cruise to Greenland, the 1,950-guest ship kicks off a series of ten-night voyages to Bermuda and the Caribbean sailing from the U.S. East Coast.

The itineraries feature an overnight visit to King’s Wharf, as well as stops in Grand Turk, Amber Cove and Puerto Rico.

After an additional cruise to Canada and New England, the Island Princess kicks off a repositioning cruise to the West Coast in late September.

As part of its 2025-26 winter season, the ship is scheduled to offer itineraries to Hawaii, the Caribbean and the Panama Canal departing from Los Angeles and Fort Lauderdale.

In addition to the Island Princess, a second Princess ship is set to offer itineraries to Greenland in 2025: the Emerald Princess.

Sailing roundtrip from Southampton, England, the larger vessel offers 16-night cruises that sail to destinations in the Danish territory and Iceland.

Ports of call set to be visited by the 3,100-guest ship include Qaqatorq and Nanortalik, as well as Reykjavik, Akureyri, Grundarfjordur, Falmouth and Cork.

The itinerary has two sailings scheduled for this year, with departures set for late July and mid-August.

A third vessel, the Crown Princess, is also set to visit Greenland as part of Princess’ 2025 Australian Word Cruise.

The 116,000-ton ship is scheduled to make visits to Nanortalik and Qaqatorq on Aug. 13 and Aug. 14, respectively.