Introducing the Cruise Industry News Quarterly Summer 2025 Magazine

The Cruise Industry News Quarterly Summer 2025 Magazine issue has been released.

The main topics of the 136-page issue feature exclusive reports on the leading European cruise brands, food and beverage and the related procurement and supply chain strategies, the expedition market segment, and the latest industry developments.

Cruise Industry News’ editorial team has talked to all the leading European cruise brands about their market positioning, product evolution and guest experiences, expansion and strategies going forward.

Food and beverage coverage focuses on the supply chain, local and regional procurement dynamics and the introduction of AI tools, the latest unique dining offerings across the industry, including Thai and Spanish cuisines, as well as new venues being introduced.

For the expedition segment, Cruise Industry News has gone behind the scenes with the major operators, discussing their deployment, brand differentiators and demand forecasts.

Exclusive reports also cover shipbuilding and the latest developments in powerplants, new ships and ship deployments, operations, an updated orderbook running through 2036, and more.

The Cruise Industry News Quarterly Magazine, now in its 35th year, remains a fully printed version with global distribution, alongside exclusive Cruise Industry News reports and the Cruise Industry News website.