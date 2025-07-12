Twitter Facebook Linkedin
cin header 2025

Industry Mourns Mike Inman

Mike Inman

The cruise industry is mourning the loss of Mike Inman, a respected maritime leader whose decades of service left a lasting mark on everyone who had the privilege of knowing and working with him.

Mike passed away peacefully in Seattle following a courageous battle with illness.

A U.S. Coast Guard veteran who rose to the rank of Captain, Mike dedicated more than 30 years to public service before bringing his wealth of experience and steady leadership to the cruise industry.

He held senior roles at Holland America Line, Seabourn, and since 2017, at Windstar Cruises.

Mike was known for his deep commitment to safety, integrity, and doing the right thing—even when it wasn’t easy.

Windstar President Chris Prelog remembered him as “an exceptional leader, mentor, colleague, and friend,” adding: “His wisdom, humor, and heart will be greatly missed.”

He is survived by his partner Shirley, and a wide circle of friends and colleagues across the maritime world.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Get the latest breaking cruise newsSign up.

CRUISE SHIP ORDERBOOK

75 Ships | 188,259 Berths | $65.9 Billion | View

Expedition Report
CIN 2025 Exp Report

Highlights:

  • Full Overview
  • All Operators
  • 200+ Pages
  • PDF Download
  • Order Today
Annual Report
Annual Report

Highlights:

  • Cruise Overview
  • All Ships, Brands
  • 2033+ Outlook
  • Supply Data
  • Instant Download
  • Order Today
Cruise Industry News
Online News
Publications
Connect
© Cruise Industry News 1996-2025. All Rights Reserved.