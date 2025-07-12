Industry Mourns Mike Inman

The cruise industry is mourning the loss of Mike Inman, a respected maritime leader whose decades of service left a lasting mark on everyone who had the privilege of knowing and working with him.

Mike passed away peacefully in Seattle following a courageous battle with illness.

A U.S. Coast Guard veteran who rose to the rank of Captain, Mike dedicated more than 30 years to public service before bringing his wealth of experience and steady leadership to the cruise industry.

He held senior roles at Holland America Line, Seabourn, and since 2017, at Windstar Cruises.

Mike was known for his deep commitment to safety, integrity, and doing the right thing—even when it wasn’t easy.

Windstar President Chris Prelog remembered him as “an exceptional leader, mentor, colleague, and friend,” adding: “His wisdom, humor, and heart will be greatly missed.”

He is survived by his partner Shirley, and a wide circle of friends and colleagues across the maritime world.