Ilma Makes Inaugural Call in Portsmouth

Portsmouth International Port on the south coast of England saw its first call by a Ritz Carlton Yacht Collection ship as the Ilma made her debut arrival in UK waters this week.

Andrew Williamson, head of cruise and ferry at Portsmouth International Port, said: “It’s been fantastic to host Ritz Carlton at the port and celebrate their first visit to UK shores, on a beautiful sunny day in Portsmouth. Ilma sailed with 386 guests, who we are proud to have welcomed today. The captain also informed us that many of the guests spent a couple of days in the city.”

Running on LNG, the Ilma also became the first LNG cruise ship to call in Portsmouth. The ship is also shore power ready, meaning she will be able to plug in to the port’s new shore power system when it is completed later this year. Williamson said.

The Ilma entered service in October 2024 and her call was the start of a nine-night cruise around the British Isles calling at Holyhead, Liverpool, Greenock (Glasgow), Dublin and Cork, before concluding in Amsterdam.

Ritz Carlton is set to return to Portsmouth in 2026.