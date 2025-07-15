HX Launches Largest Kayaking and Camping Program in Antarctica

HX Expeditions is launching a diverse kayaking and camping program in Antarctica this season. Starting in October, HX will offer a 188 percent increase in kayaking capacity and double the amount of camping spots, with up to 60 guests per night.

According to the company, the program will uphold the highest standards of environmental stewardship and operate entirely within IAATO guidelines, of which HX is a founding member.

“We’re not just adding more spots, we’re reimagining how guests experience Antarctica,” said Karin Strand, VP of expeditions development at HX.

“With expanded kayaking and camping capacity, plus greater flexibility and access, we’re opening the polar regions to more adventurers than ever before. It’s about making these once-in-a-lifetime moments available to everyone on board, while delivering them in small, intimate and responsible groups,” added Strand.

New for the 2025-26 Antarctica season is the following:

Solo traveler access is expanded; no partner is required for kayaking or camping

New Discovery Kayaks: solo, inflatable, self-guided paddling with no language requirement

New Bivvy Bag camping: a lightweight, low-impact overnight experience beneath the stars, and

Expanded activity mix: now including two kayaking types, two camping styles, snowshoeing, polar plunge and extended hikes.

The company said in a press release that it is offering two ways to kayak in Antarctica:

Discovery Kayaks (Inflatable)

Inflatable, self-guided kayaks with a lightweight and ultra-modern design that allows for a closer-to-the-water experience; ideal for calm conditions and intimate exploration.

Guests paddle independently at their own pace in a dedicated space, with safety boats monitoring at all times. Solo travelers can paddle on their own; no English required.

Sea Explorer Kayaks (Hard Shell)

Hard-shell Sea kayaks guided by two expedition guides, built for longer-range paddling and greater control in dynamic Antarctic conditions.

Built for range, stability and slicing through the Antarctic silence, and designed for more technical outings. Kayaks come in pairs.

For the 2025-26 Antarctica season, all kayaking and camping bookings will be managed onboard by the expedition team, allowing for real-time flexibility based on weather conditions and guest preferences.

A first-come, first-served system will be used on most sailings. A pre-booking system is in development for future seasons. All activities are subject to weather.

Image: Espen Mills