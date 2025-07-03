HX Launches Largest-Ever Agent Incentive to Mark 130 Years

To celebrate 130 years of expedition heritage, HX Expeditions has unveiled its largest-ever global travel agent incentive: Sell 3 – Sail for Free.

“This is truly an exciting year for HX,” said Steve Smotrys, managing director and SVP of commercial, Americas.

“To celebrate, we’re introducing the largest and most exciting trade incentive in our history, a reflection of the strong, long-standing partnerships we’ve built with the travel trade. We want our advisors to experience the product they so passionately promote,” added Smotrys.

“Celebrating 130 years as the world’s first and most experienced expedition cruise company, we’re pulling out all the stops for the trade, and we want to thank our partners in a way that truly reflects the scale of this milestone year.”

HX said agents who make three new deposited bookings on eligible HX expedition cruises will earn the chance to sail for free with a guest on one of HX’s 2026 voyages.

A total of 130 prize places (65 cabins for two adults) will be awarded worldwide for cruises ranging from 12 nights or fewer.

The company said in a press release that the campaign is one of its new initiatives designed to thank the travel trade for their support, following a series of trade-focused investments.

These include the rollout of a new co-branded marketing platform through Approach Guides and an expanded Americas team, designed to empower advisors.

Incentive details include the following: