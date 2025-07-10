HX Foundation Supports Ocean and Polar Projects With €222k Grant

The HX Foundation announced it has awarded over €222,754 to global community, conservation and polar-focused wildlife projects in its first round of grant funding for 2025.

Of the total funding, €63,154 has been awarded to seven single-year impactful projects selected by the charity’s board from over 20 entries submitted.

The initiatives were chosen for their strong alignment with the foundation’s mission to advance science and conservation or to support community wellbeing in ocean and polar regions where the HX brand sails and explores.

The foundation said in a press release that the grant reflects its commitment to enabling positive and tangible impact across research, education, conservation and community outreach.

“This second round of standalone grants continues our dedication to fostering practical scientific solutions and cross-sector partnerships in polar and oceanic regions,” said Henrik A Lund, managing director of the HX Foundation.

“We’re proud to support both new applicants and returning partners, as they carry out meaningful work on the ground, in communities and at sea. Having seen some countries scaling back funding for climate and science initiatives recently, this makes us even more determined that the money we raise is more critical than ever before,” added Lund.

The funded projects span disciplines, ranging from underwater wildlife monitoring and sustainable trail maintenance to supporting science communication and public health in wildlife rehabilitation.

The seven 2025 grant recipients are:

Universidad Nacional de Mar del Plata (Argentina)

Helmholtz Innovation Platform SOOP – Shaping an Ocean of Possibilities (Germany)

The SEA LIFE TRUST Beluga Whale Sanctuary (Iceland)

Sitka Trail Works (U.S.A)

National University of Córdoba (Argentina)

Arctic Storm AS / Maria Philippa Rossi (Norway), and

Oxford Brookes University – Penguin Watch (UK).

The HX Foundation also confirmed that it will continue to support the funding of several multi-year projects. Over €107,500 will be awarded in 2025, and over €52,500 is already committed for 2026.

All grants covered by these commitments align with key geographies relevant to HX operations, and several involve longstanding strategic partners of HX.

Image: A Sitka Trail Works (U.S.A), one of the 2025 grant winners.