Hurtigruten Survey: Brits More Open to New Foods When Abroad

A new survey from Hurtigruten revealed that older generations are leading the charge for adventurous eating, including seaweed.

The research found that 25 percent of Brits are reluctant to try new food, with Gen Z (16-24) being the pickiest eaters. Around half (65 percent) are willing to sample new dishes compared to 78 percent of those over 55.

Fifty-seven percent of Brits admit to eating the same meal more than three days a week, with a dedicated 5 percent consuming the exact same dish every single day.

Pizza and Spaghetti Bolognese are listed as the nation’s favorite weekly staples, both of which are consumed by 43 percent of respondents.

The data also shows that 57 percent of Brits are most likely to try new foods when on holiday.

Forty percent are inspired to try new dishes when they see them on a menu during a cruise or holiday; travel shows or cooking programs prompt 34 percent to step outside their comfort zones.

Edinburgh is the city most willing to try new foods, with Sheffield ranked as the least daring.

The study also showed that 71 percent of respondents would consider trying seaweed, and only 12 percent were aware of its place in Norwegian cuisine.

“We believe in offering our guests an authentic and immersive experience of Norway, and that includes its incredible natural larder,” said Culinary Director Øistein Nilsen.

“Seaweed is a versatile ingredient that perfectly complements our fresh, local produce. We’re confident that once Brits, especially our adventurous older guests, taste the incredible dishes we’ve created, any apprehension about seaweed will quickly melt away,” added Nilsen.

Hurtigruten said in a press release that it partners with local suppliers such as Lofoten Seaweed in the Lofoten archipelago, which supplies seaweed products including truffle seaweed, sugar kelp and vegan caviar-like pearls.

The company uses sustainable cultivation and harvesting methods to ensure the seaweed is nutrient-rich and responsibly produced, safeguarding Norway’s waters for future generations.

Image: Espen Mills