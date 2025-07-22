Hurtigruten Introduces ‘Open Village’ Experiences

Hurtigruten has announced that it is offering its new “Open Village” concept in Norway, designed to accommodate the summer holidays as well as overtourism challenges.

The company said in a press release that it collaborated with locals to create exclusive, community-led experiences that immerse guests in everyday life across Træna, Bessaker and Sæbø.

Highlights of the itineraries include local traditions, homemade cuisine, guided activities and experiences exclusive to the Signature Line voyages between May and September.

“As some of Europe’s best-known destinations struggle with the pressures of overtourism, our approach is deliberately different: slower, more meaningful travel rooted in genuine connection,” said Odd Tore Skildheim, head of product development at Hurtigruten.

“These villages, with a combined population of fewer than 1,000, are not just points on a map. Through our ‘Open Village’ concept, there is no cost to our guests,” added Skildheim.

“Instead, for every visit we make, there is a direct financial contribution made by Hurtigruten to each community based on the number of guests onboard, ensuring the benefits are felt by the people who live there. Our aim is for guests to feel truly welcomed and for locals to feel genuinely supported.”

“For us in Bessaker, the Open Village contribution is about more than income; it is the foundation for growth and optimism in our community,” said Knut Johan Monkan from Coastal Host Bessaker.

“In a village of just 170 people, 12 businesses benefit directly, from activity providers to artists, bakers and local producers. Without this initiative, places like FABrikken, our new restaurant, and Stokkøy Bakeri, named Norway’s best bakery in 2023, would not have managed to keep going,” added Monkan.

“The ripple effects are wide-reaching, and Hurtigruten’s presence is essential to creating a sustainable, living village and district.”

Hurtigruten said that its smaller ships are the vessels visiting these villages during the season, offering access where others can’t. It added that Hurtigruten contributes 250 Norwegian Krone per guest to each community every time they visit.

In Bessaker, guests will experience a festive village parade, historic buildings, live music, woodcarving, and homemade treats.

In Sæbø, they will attend a live church concert, explore the Avalanche Centre, and engage with guides about the area’s natural and cultural history.

In Træna, guests will tour the Træna Local Museum, Petter Dass Chapel, and village church on a flexible, self-guided cultural experience.

Image: Michel Afflerbach