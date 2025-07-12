Holland America’s Sparkling Wine Rated by Wine Enthusiast Reviewers

Holland America Line announced its sparkling wine, crafted exclusively for the brand, earned a 90-point rating from Wine Enthusiast.

The blind-tasting process features a panel of expert reviewers that evaluate more than 25,000 wines annually based solely on aroma, flavor, structure and overall balance.

“Earning a 90-point score from Wine Enthusiast is a significant achievement, and we are proud to offer a sparkling wine of this caliber, which happens to be our own, to our guests on every cruise,” said Drew Foulk, senior manager of beverage and dining operations and innovation at Holland America Line.

“This exceptional rating reflects the wine’s complexity and quality, making it a standout private label wine that is only available on our ships and worth seeking out,” added Foulk.

The company said in a press release that this was the first time Holland America Line submitted its own sparkling wine for review.

According to Wine Enthusiast, a 90-point score signifies a wine that is “excellent” and “highly recommended,” placing it among the top wines reviewed.

In its official review, Wine Enthusiast described the Holland America Brut Sparkling Wine as delivering “aromas of apple, saline and a burst of lemon zest.”

Holland America Line debuted the sparkling wine — the brand’s first — across its fleet in October 2024 in partnership with Four Feathers Wine Services. Today, it is the most-served adult beverage across the fleet.

The wine was created in collaboration with Foulk and the all-woman winemaking team at Four Feathers’ Wine Services: Rebecca De Kleine, Frederique Vion, Casey Cobble and Yaritza Gomez.

“From the very beginning, this wine was about capturing the spirit of celebration. We set out to create something delicious and approachable — something guests could enjoy throughout their vacation adventures,” said De Kleine.

“It was a joy to work with Holland America Line to craft a sparkling wine that reflects both quality and the spirit of celebration. We’re incredibly proud that our sparkling is the number-one wine onboard and excited by this recognition from Wine Enthusiast,” De Kleine added.

Holland America Line’s sparkling wine is available by the glass at all restaurants and bars fleetwide and is featured at key onboard events such as the Captain’s Toast and Mariner Reception. It is also available as part of in-stateroom gift packages by the bottle.