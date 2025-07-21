Holland America’s Nieuw Statendam Offering 28-Night Cruise to the Arctic

The Nieuw Statendam sailed from Dover in late June for Holland America Line’s 28-night “Arctic Circle Crossing: Greenland and Iceland” voyage.

As part of the company’s Legendary Voyages program, the month-long cruise will sail to 16 destinations before returning to the British port later this month.

After departing from Dover, the itinerary included visits to ports of call in Norway, including Åndalsnes, Trondheim, Hammerfest, Alta and Honningsvåg, from which guests were able to visit the North Cape.

The Nieuw Statendam then sailed to Iceland, with planned stops in Húsavík, Akureyri, Ísafjörður and Reykjavík.

Before making its way back to England, the itinerary also included four destinations in Greenland: Nuuk, Ilulissat, Sisimiut and Nanortalik.

Other ports of call visited by the ship during the Legendary Voyage included Rotterdam in the Netherlands, as well as Runavík in the Faroe Islands and Lerwick in the Shetland Isles.

After repositioning to Northern Europe earlier this month, the Nieuw Statendam is set to offer additional itineraries to Iceland, the British Isles and Scandinavia during the upcoming months.

In September, the ship will reposition to the Mediterranean for a fall season ahead of returning to North America and the Caribbean.

During the 2025-26 season, the 2018-built ship will offer itineraries in the region departing from Fort Lauderdale’s Port Everglades.

The Nieuw Statendam is set to offer a similar voyage in 2026 as part of Holland America’s Celestial Cruises collection.

Sailing roundtrip from Rotterdam and Dover, the 28-night cruise will allow guests to witness the total solar eclipse while sailing off the British Isles.

Departing in late July, the “Legendary Solar Eclipse with Greenland and Scotland” itinerary also features visits to destinations in Scandinavia, Iceland and Greenland.

The itinerary is highlighted by an overnight visit to Reykjavík, as well as stops in Nuuk, Paamiut, Heimaey and Runavík.