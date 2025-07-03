Holland America Line Teams Up with Sony

Holland America Line and Sony Electronics have partnered to bring guests an immersive way to experience Alaska through exclusive onboard photography experiences and a specially curated photo contest.

The company said in a press release that as part of this collaboration, Sony and Holland America Line will launch the “Alaska Through Your Lens” photo sweepstakes this season.

“For more than 75 years, Holland America Line has been bringing guests to the unparalleled wildlife and breathtaking glaciers that are the natural beauty of Alaska,” said Kacy Cole, chief marketing officer at Holland America Line.

“Our collaboration with Sony helps capture Alaska through the lens of our guests and creates experiences too good to hurry through,” added Cole.

“At Sony, we believe in the power of photography to not just capture but to evoke the deep emotions of our world; this is the essence of our Kando mission,” said Yang Cheng, vice president of imaging solutions at Sony Electronics.

“Through our collaboration with Holland America Line, we offer guests the chance to embark on an unforgettable adventure through Alaska’s breathtaking landscapes, towering glaciers and majestic wildlife. With our cutting-edge technology, we hope they’ll capture those awe-inspiring moments that stir the soul, sharing the beauty of the Last Frontier in ways that connect deeply with their emotions,” added Cheng.

Guests are encouraged to enter for a chance to win prizes at Sony Alpha Universe, which is Sony’s official online platform to support and inspire photographers who use Sony Alpha cameras.

Grand prize winners will be awarded a Holland America Line Alaska cruise for two, plus a Sony Alpha 7R V camera, 70-200 mm F2.8 G Master II Lens, and 24-70 mm F2.8 G Master II lens.

Highlights for 2025 Alaska Cruises