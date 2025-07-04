Holland America Line Marks America’s 250th Anniversary with Cruise

In honor of America’s 250th birthday in 2026, Holland America Line announced a landmark cruise roundtrip from Boston.

The seven-day “America’s 250th Celebration: Stars & Stripes Voyage” aboard the Zuiderdam departs July 4, 2026, and includes a visit to Saint John, New Brunswick, Canada, an overnight visit to New York City, as well as a call at Norfolk, Virginia, with access to Colonial Williamsburg and Jamestown.

The company said in a press release that the cruise will explore the heart of American culture and history.

“America’s 250th anniversary is a singular milestone, and we’re excited to mark this historic occasion with a cruise that brings our guests closer to the places where our nation was born,” said Beth Bodensteiner, president of Holland America Line.

“From walking the grounds of Williamsburg and visiting Ellis Island to exploring Boston’s Freedom Trail, this voyage offers an unforgettable journey through American history. And with special events planned to celebrate the Fourth of July in true patriotic style, it promises to be a meaningful and memorable experience for everyone on board,” added Bodensteiner.

The sailing will include a visit to Norfolk, combining Revolutionary War ties, a naval legacy and semiquincentennial celebrations. During the call, guests can take shore excursions to three historically significant towns: Williamsburg, Jamestown and Yorktown.

The “Colonial Williamsburg & Governor’s Palace” shore excursion takes guests to Virginia’s historic peninsula, home to Jamestown, Yorktown and Colonial Williamsburg. On the “Jamestown Settlement & American Revolution Museum at Yorktown” tour, guests visit Colonial National Historic Park, connecting Jamestown and Yorktown.

The Zuiderdam will arrive in New York and catch the conclusion of the “Sail 4th 250” tall ships flotilla. When the Zuiderdam cruises into New York on July 8 past Ellis Island and the Statue of Liberty, Sail 4th’s “Farewell to the Fleet” will be happening as the tall ships depart for Boston.

An overnight stay will provide the opportunity to explore New York. Guests can take the “Statue of Liberty & Ellis Island” shore excursion, and the “New York City by Land & Sea” features a cruise on the city’s waterways.

Fares start at $1,459 per person, double occupancy and include port fees and taxes.