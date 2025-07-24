Holland America Line Announces Enhanced Entertainment Programming

Holland America Line announced an evolution of its onboard entertainment experience, which will be rolled out across the fleet now through next year.

The enhancements include more live music, revitalized World Stage productions, immersive cultural programming and a new entertainment team structure.

“Our live music is second to none, and guests have asked for more, so we’re delivering on this with higher energy, more authentic local music and more variety in entertainment on every sailing,” said Michael Smith, senior vice president of guest experience and product development for Holland America Line.

The Nieuw Statendam, Zaandam, Zuiderdam, Volendam, Nieuw Amsterdam and Eurodam will be the first to offer the return of classical music with the debut of Vivace, a new string duo or trio, across all itineraries.

The company said in a press release that it is also launching The Dam Band, a live band that will accompany production shows and guest entertainers on the World Stage. There will also be surprise cabaret performances and more live music in locales.

A new regional soloist program is debuting. On cruises to Canada and New England on Volendam and Zuiderdam, Breton Thunder returns with shows on World Stage and pop-up performances around the ship.

These enhancements will continue rolling out across the fleet through fall 2025.

Additionally, a revitalized team is being introduced across the fleet to enhance the onboard experience. By Aug. 1, 2025, more than half of the ships will feature a refreshed take on the Cruise Director.

Later in the year, Travel Guides will be reintroduced, and an expanded activities crew will be established. The full team will be in place fleetwide by the end of 2025.

In June, the Eurodam debuted a new show called “Welcome Aboard,” giving guests a first look at the entertainment and enrichment experiences awaiting them throughout the cruise. The new show will continue to roll out across the fleet throughout 2025 and is expected to appear on all ships by summer 2026.

Alaska sailings will feature onboard wildlife experts who help guests spot and identify animals, as well as National Park Service rangers offering commentary and interpretation as the ship sails through Glacier Bay National Park.