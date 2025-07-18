Holland America Brings Back Behind-the-Scenes Ship Tours

Holland America Line is again offering behind-the-scenes ship tours, providing an insider’s look at areas that are typically reserved for officers and crew.

These include the bridge, galley, engine control room, recycling center, main laundry and more, as well as meet the crew who make these areas run.

“We hear so often from guests who’d love to see the bridge or where our chefs prepare their meals. By bringing back this tour experience, we’re pulling back the curtain to these areas that are rarely visited,” said Carole Biencourt, Holland America Line’s vice president of onboard revenue.

“We’re giving guests a rare opportunity to see what makes our operation so unique. It’s a fascinating look at the inner workings of a cruise ship, and guests love meeting the crew members who work behind the scenes to create such a memorable experience,” added Biencourt.

The company said in a press release that the tours offer guests exclusive access to gain a deeper understanding of the systems and operations that enable the floating cities at sea to sail smoothly.

During the tour, several of the ship’s senior officers will meet with guests to offer expert insights. Guests who book the tour will receive a unique ship-specific lanyard, a souvenir photo collection and a commemorative certificate.

Tours will visit locations that showcase the breadth of operations on board, in addition to places such as the ship’s navigational bridge, galley and engine control room.

At each location, the tour will be met by a shipboard team member who will show the group around and give detailed information about the area and its contributions to the ship’s operation, the company added.

Guests could meet the captain or a bridge officer, chief or first engineer, environmental officer, provision master, executive chef, chief baker, entertainment cast member, bar manager and more.

Behind-the-scenes tours are available on select ships and are expected to be available fleetwide by the end of July. Behind-the-scenes tours are available for booking onboard at Guest Services and cost $179 per person, with an accessible option also available.