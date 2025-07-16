Hapag-Lloyd Cruises Opens Bookings for 28 Sailings in 2027-28

Hapag-Lloyd Cruises has released 28 new sailings onboard its five-ship fleet for late 2027 and early 2028, the company announced in a press release.

According to the luxury brand, the newly announced departures include luxury and expedition itineraries in destinations such as the Indian Ocean, Antarctica, the Caribbean and the United States.

Hapag-Lloyd also noted that, for the first time, cruises in the fourth quarter of 2027 are available directly, without a pre-booking phase.

The new deployment is highlighted by a series of new warm-water expeditions onboard the Hanseatic Nature.

According to the company, the long-requested itineraries explore West Africa and the Indian Ocean, visiting remote locations in Ghana, Mozambique and more.

Hapag-Lloyd is also offering traditional polar expeditions in 2027-28, with the Hanseatic Spirit and the Hanseatic Inspiration sailing in Antarctica, South Georgia and the Weddell Sea.

The company’s luxury fleet will offer itineraries to a wide range of destinations between the fall of 2027 and the winter of 2027-28.

After offering cruises in Europe, the Europa repositions to South Africa and the Indian Ocean later in the year.

According to Hapag-Lloyd, the ship’s schedule features wellness-focused cruises and classic safari stopovers.

Highlights of the deployment include a 17-night cruise that celebrates Christmas at sea while sailing from Mauritius to Sri Lanka via the islands of the Seychelles and Maldives.

The Europa 2 will sail in Northern Europe before transitioning to the Caribbean and the United States ahead of the winter of 2027-28.

Itineraries are highlighted by inaugural visits to Galveston and Tampa, in addition to an overnight visit to PortMiami.

According to Hapag-Lloyd, guests can take advantage of an early bird discount for bookings made by January 31, 2027.

The Europa 2 and the Hanseatic Inspiration cater to the international market with cruises conducted in both German and English, the company added.