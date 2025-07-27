Hapag-Lloyd Cruises Highlights Winter Season Itineraries

Hapag-Lloyd Cruises highlighted the itineraries of its five-ship fleet for the upcoming winter season in a recent press release.

According to the company, the vessels will offer cruises to a wide range of destinations, including the Indian Ocean, the Arctic, Antarctica and the North Atlantic.

The itineraries “are tailored to every taste,” the company said, and include “luxurious escapes and immersive expeditions.”

For guests who prefer luxury cruises in warm destinations, the Europa and the Europa 2 will offer itineraries in the Indian Ocean, Bermuda and the Caribbean.

The first offers a series of cruises to destinations in the Seychelles, Madagascar, Zanzibar and Kenya, which allow guests to explore ecosystems via Zodiac excursions.

Highlights of the Europa programming include a performance by dancer and choreographer Jonny McMilan, as well as the ship’s first visit to Nosy Iranja.

Sailing from New York City, the Europa 2 offers a ten-night cruise to Bermuda and the U.S. coast in mid-December.

According to Hapag-Lloyd, the itinerary allows guests to celebrate the holiday season with a voyage that combines history, sunshine and relaxation at sea.

The 516-guest ship also offers an 18-night cruise to the Caribbean during Christmas and New Year’s, sailing from New York City to Colón, Panamá.

Hapag-Lloyd’s expedition fleet will offer itineraries to remote and polar destinations, including the Chilean Fjords, Antarctica, Norway, Lapland and the Arctic.

According to the company, the Hanseatic Inspiration spends the Advent season exploring South America, with itineraries visiting Patagonia and the Chilean Fjords before heading to Antarctica.

Also scheduled to sail in Antarctica, the Hanseatic Spirit starts the winter season in the South Pacific, visiting destinations like Easter Island before heading further south.

The ship’s season is highlighted by visits to the Falkland Islands, South Georgia and the Arctic Peninsula, as well as the Weddell Sea.

Closer to Hapag-Lloyd’s home in Germany, the Hanseatic Nature sails from Hamburg for itineraries to Norway and the Lapland.

According to the cruise line, the ship’s itineraries offer an opportunity to explore winter in the Arctic, with departures from November 2025 to March 2026.

In addition to witnessing the Northern Lights, guests will visit Bergen, Tromsø, Ålesund, the Lofoten Islands and more.

Onboard, Hapag-Lloyd is preparing Classical Christmas concerts, as well as Nordic-inspired hospitality.