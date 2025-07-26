GPH Welcomes Barcelona Cruise Port GM Francesc Grau i Comellas

Global Ports Holding (GPH) has announced a leadership transition with the appointment of Francesc Grau i Comellas to GPH regional director for West Med and as general manager of Barcelona Cruise Port.

The appointment is effective July 25, 2025, following the departure of Javier Rodríguez Sánchez.

“Comellas’s deep knowledge of our operations and long-standing commitment to excellence make him the ideal person to take on this important regional role,” said Mehmet Kutman, chairman and CEO of Global Ports Holding.

“His leadership has earned the trust of both our internal teams and key stakeholders across the region. I am confident that under his direction, our ports in the West Med and Asia will continue to thrive and contribute meaningfully to GPH’s broader success,” added Kutman.

“I would also like to personally thank Javier Rodríguez Sánchez for his tremendous contributions since 2017. His leadership in Barcelona and across the region has been instrumental to our growth, and he leaves behind a legacy of professionalism, dedication and impact. We wish him every success in the future.”

GPH said in a press release that Comellas has been a key member of the Creuers del Port de Barcelona SA team since 1999, most recently serving as operations manager.

Comellas has over two decades of experience overseeing daily port operations, leading infrastructure improvements and supporting international growth initiatives.

According to GPH, Comellas brings deep operational knowledge and proven leadership to his expanded role. He has contributed to the success of Barcelona’s five cruise terminals and supported GPH’s development in strategic markets, starting with Málaga, Lisbon and Singapore, as well as upcoming projects from its portfolio.