Four Seasons Yachts Appoints New Chief Executive Officer

Ben Trodd is the new chief executive officer of Marc-Henry Cruise Holdings, the company said in a press release.

In a joint announcement, Four Seasons and Marc-Henry Cruise Holdings, which serve as joint owners and operators of Four Seasons Yachts, said that the new CEO stepped in on July 1, 2025.

According to the press release, Trodd brings extensive global experience in luxury hospitality, including a combination of strategic acumen, operational expertise and a deep understanding of the Four Seasons brand.

The appointment is said to mark a defining moment for Four Seasons Yachts as it prepares for its 2026 debut.

Having spent more than 25 years at Four Seasons, Trodd will bring operational and commercial expertise shaped by a career that has spanned regional and global oversight.

“The launch of Four Seasons Yachts represents a significant milestone in our company history as we continue to expand our experiential luxury ecosystem across our hotels, resorts, residences, Private Jet Experience, and now with Four Seasons Yachts,” said Alejandro Reynal, president and CEO of Four Seasons.

“Ben brings a rare combination of brand and luxury insight, operational rigor and leadership vision. He is the ideal steward for this exciting venture, and we are thrilled to welcome him back to the world of Four Seasons,” he added.

“This is a pivotal moment for Four Seasons Yachts as we prepare to launch our first ship next year and introduce an entirely new experience to the market,” said Nadim Ashi, founder and co-owner of Marc-Henry Cruise Holdings.

“It is the ideal time to welcome a visionary, respected leader like Ben to take the helm of Four Seasons Yachts. He understands what it takes to create a true Four Seasons experience, and I look forward to watching him do exactly that as we take to the seas.”

In addition to a decades-long career with Four Seasons, Trodd also served as chief operating officer of Aman.

In this new role, Trodd will be based in Miami and will oversee the technical operations, planning and deployment, and sales and marketing efforts for Four Seasons Yachts.

His role also includes overseeing crew operations and collaboration with construction and design partners Fincantieri and Tillberg Design of Sweden.

“Four Seasons is a brand I know well, with a vision that I believe in deeply,” Trodd commented on his appointment.

“To bring the service excellence and genuine hospitality that Four Seasons has perfected on land to the water is an exceptional opportunity and a great honor. Our guests will know from the moment they step on board that they are in the hands of a team that understands service at the highest levels and what it takes to create unbelievable travel moments. Every moment onboard will feel effortless, elevated, and unmistakably Four Seasons.”