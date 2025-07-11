Twitter Facebook Linkedin
cin header 2025

fischertechnik Sets Now Available Onboard AIDA Fleet

fischertechnik sets onboard aida

fischertechnik announced that its kits and sets will be available onboard AIDA’s fleet.

Six different fischertechnik products will now be available aboard the AIDA ships. This includes the excavator kits as well as classic games.

The new fischertechnik “Construction Site” series is available for beginners, offering construction site vehicles.

The fischertechnik wheel loader, built from 73 parts, features a swiveling bucket and tiltable front loader. Also available are the 52-part fischertechnik truck and the 58-piece fischertechnik tractor.

Sets are available at family-friendly prices in the AIDA Shop and are ideal for gaining first playful building experiences, the company said.

These are complemented by three sets from the Games series, providing children the opportunity to design and build various games such as Pinball and Slide Battle and then try them out.

Offering a more extensive play experience, the “Build your own game” set is suitable for children aged seven and above. It contains eight different parlor and skill games, including a roulette or a wheel of fortune.

In addition, the products are still available in the Kids Clubs on AIDA’s ships, featuring environmentally friendly and sustainable craft materials made from potato starch.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Get the latest breaking cruise newsSign up.

CRUISE SHIP ORDERBOOK

75 Ships | 188,259 Berths | $65.9 Billion | View

Expedition Report
CIN 2025 Exp Report

Highlights:

  • Full Overview
  • All Operators
  • 200+ Pages
  • PDF Download
  • Order Today
Annual Report
Annual Report

Highlights:

  • Cruise Overview
  • All Ships, Brands
  • 2033+ Outlook
  • Supply Data
  • Instant Download
  • Order Today
Cruise Industry News
Online News
Publications
Connect
© Cruise Industry News 1996-2025. All Rights Reserved.