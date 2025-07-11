fischertechnik Sets Now Available Onboard AIDA Fleet

fischertechnik announced that its kits and sets will be available onboard AIDA’s fleet.

Six different fischertechnik products will now be available aboard the AIDA ships. This includes the excavator kits as well as classic games.

The new fischertechnik “Construction Site” series is available for beginners, offering construction site vehicles.

The fischertechnik wheel loader, built from 73 parts, features a swiveling bucket and tiltable front loader. Also available are the 52-part fischertechnik truck and the 58-piece fischertechnik tractor.

Sets are available at family-friendly prices in the AIDA Shop and are ideal for gaining first playful building experiences, the company said.

These are complemented by three sets from the Games series, providing children the opportunity to design and build various games such as Pinball and Slide Battle and then try them out.

Offering a more extensive play experience, the “Build your own game” set is suitable for children aged seven and above. It contains eight different parlor and skill games, including a roulette or a wheel of fortune.

In addition, the products are still available in the Kids Clubs on AIDA’s ships, featuring environmentally friendly and sustainable craft materials made from potato starch.