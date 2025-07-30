Fincantieri Posts Profit for First Half of 2025

Fincantieri has reported net income of 35 million euros on revenues of 4.6 billion euros for the first six months of 2025, compared to a loss of 27 million euros on revenues of 3.7 billion euros for the same period last year.

Fincantieri’s largest business segment is shipbuilding, which accounted for revenues of 3.4 billion euros, up from 2.7 billion euros last year. In addition, the company reported year-over-year growth for all of its business segments, including offshore and specialized vessels, underwater and equipment, systems and infrastructure.

The orderbook from the second of this year through 2026 counts 32 cruise ships.

Delivered during the first half of the year were the Viking Vesta, built at the Ancona shipyard; the Norwegian Aqua, built at the Marghera yard; and Mein Schiff Relax, built in Monfalcone.

In addition, in July, the Allura was delivered to Oceania Cruises. The Star Princess and the Four Seasons 1 are scheduled for later this year.

Also, during the first six months, Fincantieri confirmed contracts with Crystal Cruises for two high-end vessels, a second ultra-luxury ship for Four Seasons Yachts; four so-called jumbo ships for Norwegian Cruise Line; and four more ships for Viking.

According to Fincantieri, the cruise industry’s strong performance is driving continued investments in new ships, and the first half of 2025 saw orders and options for 21 ships compared to 19 for all of 2024.

The company also cited the growing adoption of alternative propulsion systems with more than 55 percent of the new vessels powered by LNG.

Fincantieri is also building the first hybrid cruise ship for Viking which will have fuel cells and onboard stored hydrogen for energy generation and propulsion. Delivery is slated for 2026.

Another noted trend is the acceleration of digitalization across cruise, defense and port infrastructure sectors, according to Fincantieri.