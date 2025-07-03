Fincantieri Marine Group Appoints George Moutafis as CEO

Fincantieri Marine Group (FMG) announced the appointment of George A. Moutafis as Chief Executive Officer, effective July 1, 2025.

The leadership transition of the group, led by Chief Executive Officer and General Manager Pierroberto Folgiero, comes as the new U.S. administration places a renewed strategic emphasis on strengthening domestic naval capabilities.

Fincantieri said in a press release that in this context, it is reinforcing its long-term commitment to the United States by appointing a seasoned U.S. executive with deep expertise in defense, naval manufacturing and international industrial transformation.

The group said that Moutafis brings over 25 years of executive experience across strategic planning, program management and industrial restructuring, with a proven track record in the public and private sectors.

His background includes leadership roles in major defense and manufacturing organizations, most recently as chief operating officer and general manager of Beretta USA Corp.

Moutafis also previously held leadership roles within FMG, contributing to innovation and program execution in support of U.S. Navy platforms.

The group added that his background in defense and naval manufacturing, combined with his international perspective and his proven ability to drive operational and financial management, aligns with its direction in response to shifting priorities in the broader U.S. institutional and industrial context.

Fincantieri has been present in the United States for over 15 years, with a footprint that includes four shipyards and a workforce of approximately 3,000 people.

Over this period, the group has invested more than $800 million in its U.S. shipbuilding operations, with over half of the investment allocated to upgrading and expanding the Marinette yard in Wisconsin.