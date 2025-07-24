Explora Showcases Caribbean Sailings Onboard Explora I and II

Explora Journeys has highlighted festive Caribbean journeys aboard the Explora I and Explora II this year-end over Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Eve.

The company said in a press release that the itineraries include festive feasts and gala dinners; rituals such as crafting gingerbread houses; and ocean-inspired wellness experiences that focus on gratitude and intention setting.

Additional highlights include live music, mixology masterclasses and holiday movie nights beneath the stars.

The festive itineraries range from seven to 17 nights in duration, with destination ports including Charlotte Amalie, the capital of St. Thomas.

The itineraries also feature destinations such as Magen’s Bay, Terre-de-Haut (Les Saintes, Guadeloupe), Bridgetown (Barbados), Fort-de-France (Martinique) and Basseterre (St. Kitts and Nevis).

Activities include exploring markets and historical landmarks, as well as volcano hikes and reef kayaking.

Itineraries are as follows:

Thanksgiving

The Explora I from Thursday, November 27 to Friday, December 5 (eight nights):

Miami to San Juan, via Charlotte Amalie (St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands), Terre-de-Haut (Les Saintes, Guadeloupe), Bridgetown (Barbados), Fort-de-France (Martinique) and Basseterre (St. Kitts and Nevis), and

Miami to San Juan, via Charlotte Amalie (St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands), Terre-de-Haut (Les Saintes, Guadeloupe), Bridgetown (Barbados), Fort-de-France (Martinique) and Basseterre (St. Kitts and Nevis), and The Explora II from Tuesday, November 11 to Friday, November 28 (17 nights):

Barcelona (Spain) to Miami, via Tangier (Morocco), Las Palmas de Gran Canaria (Canary Islands, Spain), six nights at sea crossing the Atlantic, Bridgetown (Barbados), Pointe-à-Pitre (Guadeloupe), St. John’s (Antigua and Barbuda) and Charlotte Amalie (St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands).

Christmas

The Explora I from Sunday, December 21 to Monday, December 29 (eight nights):

Bridgetown (Barbados) to Miami, via Scarborough (Tobago, Trinidad and Tobago), Fort-de-France (Martinique), St. John’s (Antigua and Barbuda), Philipsburg (Sint Maarten) and Road Town (Tortola, British Virgin Islands), and

Bridgetown (Barbados) to Miami, via Scarborough (Tobago, Trinidad and Tobago), Fort-de-France (Martinique), St. John’s (Antigua and Barbuda), Philipsburg (Sint Maarten) and Road Town (Tortola, British Virgin Islands), and The Explora II from Monday, December 22 to Monday, December 29 (seven nights):

Miami to San Juan, via Ocean Cay (Bahamas), Charlotte Amalie (St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands), Spanish Town (Virgin Gorda, British Virgin Islands) and Marigot (Saint Martin, French West Indies).

New Year’s Eve