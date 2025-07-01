Explora Partners with Paymode on Travel B2B Payments

Explora Journeys announced its partnership in the United States and Canada with Paymode, a B2B payment solution offered by Bottomline Technologies.

The collaboration will bring together expertise from both companies to streamline and enhance the payment process for travel advisors.

Explora said in a press release that with this partnership, it aims to streamline B2B payments in the travel sector by leveraging Paymode’s technology and robust payment infrastructure.

By adopting Paymode’s payment platform, Explora will optimize its payment operations, offering greater convenience, transparency and security to its valued network of advisors and partners, the company added.

Chris Austin, president of North America at Explora Journeys, said: “Explora Journeys is committed to delivering exceptional travel experiences while prioritizing efficiency and innovation in our operations.”

“Our partnership with Bottomline Technologies and Paymode represents a significant step forward in achieving these goals. By harnessing Paymode’s advanced payment capabilities, we can streamline our payment processes and provide our partners with a seamless and secure experience,” added Austin.

Paymode’s suite of payment solutions will enable Explora to automate invoicing, facilitate electronic payments and enhance financial visibility and control across its ecosystem.

According to the press release, Explora and its partners can expect accelerated payment cycles, improved cash flow management and heightened security against fraud and cyber threats with features such as invoice automation, secure payment methods and robust reporting tools.

The companies said that their partnership underscores a shared vision of transforming B2B payments through technology-driven solutions, and that they are poised to set new standards for efficiency, security and reliability in the industry.