Explora Journeys Evolves Loyalty Program

Following the launch of Explora Club in April 2025, Explora Journeys has announced second phase of the brand`s exclusive loyalty program.

The company said that Explora Club Members can now enjoy benefits and privileges while on board and view their points balance and loyalty status via their My Explora Account on explorajourneys.com.

Every night sailed onboard, eligible onboard purchases and Destination Experience bookings now contribute to earning points—unlocking an expanding collection of exclusive privileges and benefits with every journey.

For those yet to join, Explora Journeys invites guests to enroll so they can begin enjoying privileges including bespoke onboard events, value savings, surprise gifts, and elevated services designed to make every journey uniquely personal, the company said in a statement.

The brand also said it is expanding its Explora Club Status Match to include guests of Oceania Cruises, bringing the program to a total of 11 brands.

This enhancement comes directly in response to guest feedback, with strong demand for Oceania’s inclusion. Travelers holding status with any of the eligible programs can match to the equivalent Explora Club level by providing proof of status, unlocking curated benefits from their very first journey.

Explora Club offers a seamless and intuitive, five-level structure – Classic, Silver, Gold, Platinum, and Diamond – with each level unveiling a collection of benefits, from priority access and bespoke events to personalized gifts and exclusive savings.

Explora Club Member Benefits Include: