Explora Celebrates Three Fleet Construction Milestones

Explora Journeys today marked three separate construction milestones at the Fincantieri shipyard in Genoa Sestri Ponente, Italy: The Explora III was floated out, a coin ceremony was held for the Explora IV and the first steel was cut for the Explora V.

The company said in a press release that the triple celebration signifies the MSC Group progressing towards a fleet of six ships by 2028, following a €3.5 billion investment.

The Explora I and Explora II are both in service and currently operating near full capacity in the Mediterranean Sea.

Pierfrancesco Vago, executive chairman of the cruise division at MSC Group, said: “We celebrate a triple milestone in the growth of Explora Journeys, our brand dedicated to the luxury segment, whose fleet will be fully operational in three years with all six vessels.”

“Sustainability remains a top priority for our company, and these ships, thanks to the innovative solutions and technologies implemented on board, play a crucial role in our decarbonization journey,” added Vago.

Anna Nash, president of Explora Journeys, said: “Today marks a proud milestone for Explora Journeys as we celebrate three remarkable ships, each a symbol of our ambition to redefine ultra-elegant ocean travel.”

“This triple celebration reflects the strength of our vision and the power of collaboration between our team, our partners at Fincantieri, and the unwavering support of the Aponte-Vago family,” added Nash.

Luigi Matarazzo, general manager of Fincantieri’s merchant ships division, said: “We are proud to support the MSC Group on this journey, which demonstrates Fincantieri’s ability to interpret and anticipate developments in the cruise market, where we hold a global share of over 45 per cent.”

“The Explora Journeys fleet is a concrete example of how collaboration with the shipowner can translate into outstanding results, combining innovation, sustainability and quality,” added Matarazzo.

“Five of the six ships in the class are being built here in Sestri Ponente, a strategic asset in our production system and a symbol of an industrial vision focused on modern shipyards, green technologies and highly complex processes.”

The Explora III is scheduled to join Explora’s fleet in 2026. The Explora IV and Explora V will launch in 2027, and the Explora VI will start sailing in 2028.

The company said that from the Explora III onwards, the newest ships will be powered by liquefied natural gas and will also be equipped to use renewable alternatives, such as bio-LNG and synthetic LNG.

The Explora V and VI will have the possibility to use next-generation fuel cell technology capable of converting LNG into hydrogen.