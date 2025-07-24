Everllence Publishes 2024 Sustainability Report

Everllence announced that it made its corporate responsibility transparent with the publication of its sustainability report for financial year 2024.

The report shows a 63 percent reduction in CO2 emissions from its global production compared to 2018.

The report focuses on Everllence’s revised sustainability strategy, built on three core pillars:

Decarbonization is our business

Nature, and

People and society.

This realignment is based on a double materiality analysis, incorporating external perspectives and additional topics and data to enhance transparency in reporting, the company said in a press release.

Dr. Uwe Lauber, CEO of Everllence, said: “With our sustainability strategy, we are explicitly taking responsibility for the environment and society, embedding this commitment into our corporate strategy, ‘Moving big things to zero.'”

“Decarbonizing the global economy is our business. We firmly believe that sustainability and climate protection are key drivers of transformation for German mechanical engineering and the German economy,” added Lauber.

Everllence added that it supports key industries in reducing hard-to-abate emissions. These products are expected to account for at least half of the company’s revenue by 2030; in 2024, 15 percent of incoming orders were already attributable to green tech.

Everllence also aims to halve its own production-related CO₂ emissions (Scope 1 and Scope 2) by 2030. This target has already been exceeded: compared to the 2018 baseline, emissions have been reduced by 63 percent.

Overall, the company’s greenhouse-gas footprint improved by 13 percent year-on-year, despite nearly constant energy consumption and production hours.

Dr. Johanna Rauchenberger, vice president of quality, HSE, sustainability and product safety, said: “By far the greatest leverage for climate protection comes from the use of our products and solutions by our customers.”

“A single container ship powered by LNG instead of conventional fuel can reduce its climate-damaging emissions by up to 30 percent. If it runs on an alternative fuel like ammonia, it emits no CO₂ at all. We track these so-called ‘Scope 4’ emissions and will incorporate them into our future corporate responsibility reporting,” added Rauchenberger.

“We’re also proud to have significantly reduced the CO₂ emissions generated during the manufacturing of these products in our own facilities — exceeding our targets in this area.”

Further information is available in the 2024 report.