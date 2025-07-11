Everllence: First Order for 175D Dual-Fuel Methanol Engine

Everllence has announced the first order for its 175DF-M (Dual-Fuel Methanol) engine for a superyacht currently under construction by an undisclosed European shipyard.

Dr. Alexander Knafl, head of R&D, Four-Stroke, at Everllence, said: “We are happy to announce that a leading superyacht builder has selected the 175 dual-fuel methanol engine as its latest project.”

“The engine features very high methanol-combustion efficiency, low emissions and super-high reliability. We are furthermore proud to be able to say that this is a first order for a high-speed dual-fuel methanol engine dedicated to diesel-electric and mechanical propulsion,” added Dr. Knafl.

Florian Keiler, head of high-speed sales at Marine Four-Stroke, Everllence, said: “The customer’s decision to order three 175DF-M variable-speed GenSets for a methanol-diesel-electric propulsion setup reflects its strong confidence in our methanol engine technology.”

“The combination of advanced performance, future-proof design, and Everllence’s clear commitment to sustainable shipping — embodied in our mission, ‘Moving big things to Zero’ — was key to this milestone,” added Keiler.

“We are convinced that the 175DF-M will play a pivotal role across a wide range of marine applications powered by carbon-neutral fuels.”

Everllence said in a statement that the scope of supply covers two 12V175DF-M and one 16V175DF-M variable-speed yacht GenSets, including methanol fuel-supply systems.

According to the company, delivery is scheduled for July 2027.

The company reports that many customers from the ferry, cruise, offshore, tug, superyacht, and governmental segments have shown interest in the 175DF-M engine since its development began in 2023.

Everllence has been working with customers on concrete vessel concepts for newbuilds that are methanol-capable upon delivery and on methanol-ready concepts that allow for the future conversion of current ship designs via a retrofit scenario.

In addition, Everllence added that it began developing the high-speed 175DF-M engine in 2023, expanding its future-fuel four-stroke portfolio.

Based on computational simulations and the optimization of the combustion process on the test bed, the 175DF-M will achieve previously unattained methanol shares in combination with high power density and high fuel efficiency.