Ensemble: First Consortia Partner for Riverside Luxury Cruises

Ensemble has announced that Riverside Luxury Cruises has joined its network of preferred partners.

Backed by the German hospitality group Seaside Collection, Riverside brings a fresh perspective to river cruising with its boutique-style, all-suite ships and an emphasis on personalized, high-touch service, the company said in a press release.

“We are excited to welcome Riverside Luxury Cruises to Ensemble’s growing portfolio of luxury cruise partners,” said Rachel Grogan, senior director of partner relations at Cruise for Ensemble.

“This partnership reflects our ongoing focus on delivering exceptional value to our members through enhanced commissions and unique client perks, as well as our commitment to aligning with brands that share our dedication to elevated service and immersive travel experiences,” added Grogan.

According to the press release, Riverside Luxury Cruises offers a product that combines the intimacy of small-ship cruising with the amenities of a five-star hotel, delivering cultural exploration along the Rhine, Danube and Rhône.

A highlight of the experience is the butler service provided in every suite.

Ensemble said that through this partnership, its members will benefit from exclusive advantages, including an enhanced commission structure.

In addition, clients of Ensemble advisors will enjoy savings on one of Riverside’s amenities, dining in the onboard Vintage Room.

The press release added that the partnership reinforces Ensemble’s expanding portfolio of cruise partners and enhanced support for advisor success.