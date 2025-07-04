Dream Vacations Offers Veterans Chance to Win Free Franchise

Dream Vacations is recruiting military veterans to participate in its 14th annual, award-winning “Operation Vetrepreneur: Become Your Own General” contest, accepting entries from now through Sept. 1, 2025.

The opportunity will award three military veterans a free travel agency franchise, continuing a tradition that has given away 64 franchises valued at more than $787,200 since the contest began in 2012.

For the first time, Dream Vacations is partnering with Carnival Cruise Line to provide this year’s three recipients with a complimentary Carnival cruise, which includes an ocean-view stateroom for two on sailings up to eight days as part of their grand prize package.

“At Dream Vacations, we’re proud to honor our military heroes, not just with words, but with real opportunities,” said Drew Daly, senior vice president and general manager of Dream Vacations.

“This partnership strengthens our mission to give back to those who’ve served by helping them launch their own travel businesses and gain the freedom and flexibility they deserve,” added Daly.

“At Carnival, honoring our military members and their families is a part of who we are. Our commitment goes beyond a single moment; it’s about creating a lasting tradition of gratitude,” said Janet Wygert, senior vice president of sales and trade marketing for Carnival Cruise Line.

The Dream Vacations franchise contest is open to former members of any of the six branches of the U.S. military who are retired, off active duty and/or honorably discharged before the contest start date and are residents of the United States.

To participate, candidates must complete an online entry form at www.operationvetrepreneur.com and participate in an introductory phone interview with a Franchise Development Manager.

Finalists will be invited to participate in follow-up phone interviews before the winners are selected. Three winners will be notified in September.

After completing Dream Vacations’ New Franchisee Training, the winners will be armed with all the tools and knowledge they need to begin their next journey as small business owners creating dream vacations.

The company said that military veterans and Gold Star families interested in starting a work-from-home business can immediately purchase a travel agency business at a 30 percent discount. They will also receive an enlistment package valued at $5,000 and have their administrative fees waived, which is valued at $1,800.

Image (Left to Right): Co-Chairman and Co-CEO of World Travel Holdings Inc. Brad Tolkin; U.S. Army Veteran Josh Bauer of Saint Cloud, Minn.; U.S. Army Veteran David Conklin of Spring, Texas; U.S. Navy Veteran Jonathan Oringdulph of Elkins, W.Va.; Debbie Fiorino, Chief Operating Officer of Dream Vacations.