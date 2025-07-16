Dream Cruises: Four More “Durian Party” Sailings on Genting Dream

Dream Cruises has announced the return of its “Durian Party” aboard the Genting Dream, with four two-night cruises departing from Singapore to Melaka, Malaysia.

The voyages will depart on August 24 and 31, and September 7 and 14.

Michael Goh, president of StarDream Cruises, said: “We’re delighted to bring back the Durian Party, a uniquely Southeast Asian celebration, in a bigger and more exciting way. These cruises combine the rich flavours of Malaysia with fun-filled experiences that guests of all ages will love.”

The company said in a press release that the voyages will feature the “Eat-All-You-Can Premium Durian Buffet” package. Guests will have the opportunity to explore Malaysia’s most prized durian varieties, including Musang King, Black Thorn, Tan Sri XO, Red Prawn and more. There will also be a selection of tropical fruits.

Guests can look forward to a 1.5-hour durian extravaganza followed by a stroll along Melaka’s iconic Jonker Street.

Round-trip coach transfers between the ICQS terminal and the Durian Buffet event site are included at SG$45 per person.

The Durian Party Cruise will host Edison Ang, one of Malaysia’s most popular durian content creators and social media influencers. Edison will make exclusive appearances at the Melaka Durian Buffet on selected dates.

Other onboard highlights include: