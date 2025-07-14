Dream Cruises and Thai Authorities Conduct Safety Drill on Genting Dream

Dream Cruises conducted a safety drill aboard the Genting Dream on July 9, 2025, in coordination with Thai maritime and emergency response authorities.

The company said in a press release that this exercise reinforced its commitment to maintaining high standards of safety for guests, crew and partners.

“Safety is the foundation of everything we do,” said Michael Goh, president of StarDream Cruises.

“The safety of our passengers, crew and the communities we visit is always our top priority. Drills like this ensure our teams are ready, coordinated and aligned with international and local safety standards. We deeply appreciate the professionalism and support of our Thai partners during this important drill,” Goh added.

A simulated medical evacuation was carried out by a Royal Thai Navy helicopter as the Genting Dream approached Phuket, encompassing coordination between air and sea responders.

After docking at the Deep Sea Port, a series of real-time emergency response scenarios were simulated. The operation involved collaboration between the ship’s onboard safety teams and key Thai agencies, including the Marine Department, the Port Authority, the Royal Thai Navy and local emergency services.

The joint drill highlighted a wide range of critical emergency preparedness procedures, including coordinated passenger evacuation protocols, onboard incident management and rapid medical response capabilities, the company added.

It also provided an opportunity for cross-training between cruise ship personnel and Thai officials, ensuring seamless cooperation in the event of a real-life incident.

According to the press release, the drills are part of the company’s ongoing commitment to enhancing operational readiness and ensuring complete alignment with international safety protocols and local regulations.

StarDream Cruises said that in all of its operating regions, it remains committed to working closely with local authorities to ensure passenger security and confidence.