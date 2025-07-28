Twitter Facebook Linkedin
cin header 2025

Disney Destiny Sees Spider-Man Placed at the Stern

spider man on disney destiny stern

Disney Cruise Lines announced on social media that the company has placed a swinging figurine of Spider-Man on the stern of the Disney Destiny.

In a Facebook post, Disney said: “Spider-Man has swung onto the # DisneyDestiny’s stern, and it’s nothing short of amazing! Drop in the comments to celebrate your friendly neighborhood hero at sea.”

1. spider man for disney disney

The ship, which is scheduled for delivery in late 2025, made its first contact with the water at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Papenburg, Germany, in March.

The Disney Destiny will be sailing from its homeport in Fort Lauderdale on a year-round basis, offering four- and five-night cruises to the Caribbean and the Bahamas starting in November.

2. spider man for disney disney

The Disney ship will feature a range of Marvel characters, themed venues and entertainment onboard, including a Grand Hall inspired by “Black Panther,” an entertainment parlor themed around “Doctor Strange” and a tower suite honoring Iron Man.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Get the latest breaking cruise newsSign up.

CRUISE SHIP ORDERBOOK

75 Ships | 188,259 Berths | $65.9 Billion | View

Expedition Report
CIN 2025 Exp Report

Highlights:

  • Full Overview
  • All Operators
  • 200+ Pages
  • PDF Download
  • Order Today
Annual Report
Annual Report

Highlights:

  • Cruise Overview
  • All Ships, Brands
  • 2033+ Outlook
  • Supply Data
  • Instant Download
  • Order Today
Cruise Industry News
Online News
Publications
Connect
© Cruise Industry News 1996-2025. All Rights Reserved.