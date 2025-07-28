Disney Destiny Sees Spider-Man Placed at the Stern

Disney Cruise Lines announced on social media that the company has placed a swinging figurine of Spider-Man on the stern of the Disney Destiny.

In a Facebook post, Disney said: “Spider-Man has swung onto the # DisneyDestiny’s stern, and it’s nothing short of amazing! Drop in the comments to celebrate your friendly neighborhood hero at sea.”

The ship, which is scheduled for delivery in late 2025, made its first contact with the water at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Papenburg, Germany, in March.

The Disney Destiny will be sailing from its homeport in Fort Lauderdale on a year-round basis, offering four- and five-night cruises to the Caribbean and the Bahamas starting in November.

The Disney ship will feature a range of Marvel characters, themed venues and entertainment onboard, including a Grand Hall inspired by “Black Panther,” an entertainment parlor themed around “Doctor Strange” and a tower suite honoring Iron Man.