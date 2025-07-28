Cynthia Lauren Tewes and Charo to Join Love Boat Cruise

Princess Cruises announced that Cynthia Lauren Tewes and Charo will join “The Love Boat Celebration at Sea” aboard the Regal Princess, sailing November 16-23 on a seven-day Western Caribbean voyage.

“We’re honored to welcome Cynthia Lauren Tewes and Charo aboard the Regal Princess for a joyful celebration that brings the magic of ‘The Love Boat’ to life,” said Rebecca Thomson Foley, Princess’ head of entertainment.

“This iconic show introduced the world to the joy of cruising, and reuniting with original cast members including Jill, Fred, Ted and Bernie, and now Cindy and Charo, makes this sailing a dream cruise for fans and a thrill for new to Love Boat guests,” added Foley.

Tewes, who portrayed the cruise director Julie McCoy, and Charo, known for her role as April Lopez, will reunite with cast members Jill Whelan (Vicki Stubing), Fred Grandy (Burl “Gopher” Smith), Ted Lange (Isaac Washington) and Bernie Kopell (Dr. Adam Bricker) for the celebration at sea.

The company said in a press release that, in addition to meet-and-greets, themed activities and tributes to the series, the cruise will offer live performances by Charo on Flamenco guitar.

Also available is the “Captain Package,” offering guests experiences and special access for a limited number of guests. The package includes The Love Boat Lounge, Cast Cocktail Hour, the Bon Voyage Dinner with the Love Boat Cast and exclusive merchandise to celebrate the voyage.

The cruise departs from Galveston, Texas, with stops in Cozumel, featuring an overnight stay at the port, and Roatán.