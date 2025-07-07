Cunard’s 2027 Program Launch Sees Increase in Bookings

Cunard has reported a significant increase in demand following the launch of its 2027 program, with a 55 percent rise in nights booked during the first seven days compared to the same period for the 2026 launch.

Katie McAlister, president of Cunard, said: “We’re delighted with the response to our 2027 launch. It’s wonderful to see so many guests choosing to sail with us, and the rise in bookings shows just how much people continue to value the Cunard experience.”

“Demand for our Queens Grill and Princess Grill suites has been especially strong globally, which tells us that more guests are seeking the space, service, and thoughtful details that make our luxury grill suites so special,” added McAlister.

The company said in a press release that both the UK and North American markets contributed to the success, with bookings increasing by almost 50 percent in the UK and more than 100 percent in North America.

Cunard added that there has also been a notable surge in demand for exclusive luxury suites, with bookings for Queens Grill and Princess Grill suites rising by over 100 percent compared to the same launch period last year.

The Queen Mary 2’s Transatlantic Crossings continue to perform strongly. This route remains one of Cunard’s most popular, attracting interest from guests worldwide.

Cunard’s program includes 195 new itineraries across its fleet, featuring 115 destinations in 32 countries between April 2027 and January 2028.

The new itineraries also include 93 UNESCO World Heritage sites, 18 overnight port calls and 33 late-evening departures.

According to the press release, the program will see three of Cunard’s ships offering round-trip voyages from the UK for the first time since 2018, resulting in a 54 percent year-on-year increase in capacity for Southampton departures.