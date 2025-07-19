Cunard Reveals Revamped Caribbean Shore Ex Program

Cunard has announced new and exclusive shore experiences for guests sailing on the Queen Elizabeth during her maiden season sailing from Miami.

The program will be available on voyages departing from Oct. 16, 2025, the company said in a press release.

The collection of 32 experiences spans 12 destinations, including St. Lucia, St. Maarten and St. Thomas.

Katie McAlister, president of Cunard, said: “The Caribbean has long been a favourite destination for our guests, and we’re pleased to offer a new way to experience these much-loved islands through our Iconic Collection. These experiences go beyond the usual tourist spots; they’re designed to create lasting memories and deeper connections with each place, all with the signature Cunard touch our guests expect.”

Highlights include:

A private catamaran trip around Antigua with sushi and barbecue delights prepared by a Michelin-starred chef.

A visit to a secluded island paradise in Anguilla, and

An off-road 4×4 adventure in Barbados with a cheese and wine picnic in the wilderness.

Cunard said that it has partnered with local expert guides to provide guests with access to much-loved tourist attractions and lesser-known hidden treasures.

Other experiences include:

A private tour of Puerto Rico, visiting sites such as Old San Juan and El Yunque Rainforest

The Dominican Coffee Experience

A Barbuda Belle Luxury Beach Escape by Helicopter in Antigua, and

A Luxury Day Pass at Scrub Island Resort in Tortola.

For the first time, one of Cunard’s ships will spend the whole season in Miami, and the Queen Elizabeth will offer a dedicated program of roundtrip Caribbean voyages with itineraries ranging from nine to 28 nights.

Destinations include Montego Bay in Jamaica, San Juan in Puerto Rico and St John’s in Antigua.

The Queen Elizabeth’s inaugural Caribbean voyage from Miami departs on October 16 and is a 12-night roundtrip sailing featuring Bridgetown’s UNESCO-listed Garrison and markets of Castries, St Lucia.

Prices currently start from £799 per person based on two sharing a Britannia Balcony stateroom.