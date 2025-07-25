Cunard Debuts ‘Crew Behind the Voyage’ Series

Cunard has launched its “Crew Behind the Voyage” series, an initiative spotlighting the talents and stories of Cunard’s crew.

Cunard Careers said in a Facebook post: “In the first of our ‘Crew Behind the Voyage’ series, please meet Barnaly. Barnaly first joined Cunard in 2021 onboard the Queen Mary 2 as a professional ballroom dance instructor.”

According to the post, Barnaly discovered her love of researching and writing quizzes, which led to helping the wider entertainment team onboard.

After spending time learning about other entertainment roles onboard, Barnaly became the activities manager on the Queen Victoria in 2024 and has since progressed to become the onboard learning and development officer.

In the post, Barnaly said: “My passion has always been to bring out the best in others, which naturally drew me to the idea of L&DO. This is my first contract in the role, and I love what I do, particularly having the chance to help crewmembers with their personal development goals.”

“I am also very much involved in crew welfare and also currently lead the Women Working At Sea group on the Queen Mary 2, where we look into and try to improve the challenges for female seafarers,” she added.

“Life at sea is all about balance, and as a dancer, I do know quite a lot about that. While it is hard being away from everything you know, it’s easy to make new friends and new memories, and it is, without a doubt, a unique and amazing life.”