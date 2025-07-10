Cunard Confirms 2026 Le Gavroche at Sea Residencies

Cunard confirmed that Le Gavroche at Sea with Michel Roux will return for a third season in 2026.

The restaurateur and two Michelin-starred chef will host four dining experiences on the Queen Anne in 2026, with three residencies taking place on seven-night Norwegian Fjords voyages in May, August and November, and a further Le Gavroche at Sea scheduled for an Iceland and British Isles sailing in July.

Katie McAlister, president of Cunard, said: “Le Gavroche at Sea has quickly become one of the highlights of our voyages, and we’re thrilled to welcome Michel back to Queen Anne for a third season.”

“His passion for creating memorable dining experiences is a perfect match for Cunard’s commitment to excellence. Our guests often tell us how special these evenings are, and we expect 2026 to be even more unforgettable,” added McAlister.

Roux said: “Bringing Le Gavroche to sea with Cunard has been an absolute joy. The warmth of the guests, the elegance of the ships, and the shared love of fine dining make it something truly unique.”

“I’m delighted to return next year and to once again share the spirit of Le Gavroche in such a spectacular setting. Each residency is a chance to connect, to create, and to celebrate food in a way that’s both refined and relaxed,” added Roux.

The company said in a press release that since launching in 2024, Michel Roux’s Le Gavroche at Sea residencies have proven popular with guests.

Each residency features a five-course tasting menu served in Sir Samuels. Guest numbers are limited to 50 diners per evening.

Roux will also take to the Royal Court Theatre for a live cooking demonstration, sharing insights into his culinary philosophy and techniques.

In addition, he will appear as an insight speaker, offering guests a more personal opportunity to connect and participate in book signing sessions.