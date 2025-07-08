CTO Launches Reimagined Plan for Caribbean Tourism

The Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) has unveiled a three-year roadmap to transform the region’s tourism sector.

The organization launched its Reimagine Plan 2025-27 during Caribbean Week in New York and was presented by CTO Secretary-General Dona Regis-Prosper.

CTO’s plan outlines a strategic vision to position the Caribbean as a global leader in sustainable tourism, while strengthening internal operations and delivering measurable results for member countries.

“The past few years have tested the strength of our tourism industry like never before,” said Regis-Prosper in a launch video. “But in true Caribbean spirit, we have adapted, rebuilt and moved forward. This renewed vision reflects our collective aspirations for sustainable growth, greater resilience and lasting prosperity.”

CTO said in a press release that the Reimagine Plan is structured around five core pillars: sustainable and regenerative tourism, tourism intelligence, advocacy, market competitiveness and people development.

The plan aims to increase government and allied membership, strengthen tourism data infrastructure, expand training for marginalized groups and enhance service standards across the region. A sixth focus on operational excellence will guide internal reforms within CTO.

At the launch event, Barbados’ Minister of Tourism and International Transport and Chairman of the CTO Council of Ministers and Commissioners, Ian Gooding-Edghill, said: “The time is now. The change-makers are present. The visionaries are in motion.”

Director General of Tourism for The Bahamas and a member of the CTO Reimagine Oversight Committee, Latia Duncombe, called the initiative “a call to action,” and said: “We cannot afford to treat this as just another framework … our ability to move the needle depends on how well we translate vision to execution.”

According to the press release, the plan was developed over a period of more than two years, involving extensive consultation, analysis and collaboration. The initiative reflects a broader push for regional self-determination in an increasingly competitive global tourism market.

The CTO Reimagine Committee will oversee the plan, which was developed in partnership with EY (previously Ernst & Young) and supported by the Caribbean Tourism Institute.

The plan was first launched internally and is now being rolled out across the region. The plan will continue to unfold over the coming months.

Image: CTO Chairman Ian Gooding-Edghill and Secretary-General Dona Regis-Prosper (center) with colleague ministers and directors in New York