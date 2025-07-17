Cruise Asia by Destination Asia Expands into Korea

Cruise Asia by Destination Asia announced the addition of Korea to its portfolio of destinations.

“The office in Seoul, South Korea, further strengthens our position as Asia’s leading shoreside and excursion management specialist,” Cruise Asia said in a press release.

“This strategic move reinforces a commitment to providing premium experiences across Asia and showcases Korea’s unique offerings as a must-visit destination.”

“We are thrilled to expand our operations into Korea, strengthening our footprint in Asia and delivering world-class cruise services across the region. Cruise Asia by Destination Asia will continue to provide the fast, flexible, and reliable services that our partners enjoy,” said Alvin Materi, regional director of Cruise Asia by Destination Asia.

Materi added: “South Korea is a destination where rich traditions blend seamlessly with modern vibrancy, offering travelers an opportunity to engage with fascinating cultural customs, local celebrations and a dynamic culinary scene. Our professional teams guarantee peace of mind, offering sustainable, tailored solutions to meet every requirement.”

Leading the team as Cruise Manager in Korea is Helen Lee, a cruise professional with extensive industry experience and a passion for delivering unique solutions that exceed expectations, the company said.

Cruise Asia added that with over 25 years of expertise in the region, the office in Seoul can operate in all major ports of Korea, including Incheon, Busan, Yeosu, Jeju, and Sokcho.

The team will offer shore excursions, turnarounds, gala dinners, events and expedition cruising options.

Cruise Asia by Destination Asia said that it works closely with ships’ agents to facilitate communication and transition from sea to pier and vice versa.

Highlights in Korea include year-round travel experiences, such as cherry blossoms in spring, autumn foliage and snowy landscapes in winter.