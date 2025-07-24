CroisiEurope Launches Wine-Themed Cruise Along Rhone and Saone

CroisiEurope has announced the launch of a new wine-themed cruise along the Rhône and Saône rivers, offering the opportunity to explore renowned vineyards in France.

Launching in 2026, the seven-night cruise combines wine, art and history and offers an immersion into some of the country’s great vineyards, including the Beaujolais, Condrieu and Côte-Rôtie, Tain l’Hermitage and Saint-Rémy-de-Provence.

The company said in a statement that there will also be visits to the following:

Visits to the Papal Palace in Avignon, the ancient city of Arles to follow in the footsteps of Van Gogh

The medieval village of Viviers, home to France’s smallest cathedral, and

Lyon for a tasting at the indoor food market, Les Halles de Lyon Paul Bocuse.

All excursions are included within the cost of the cruise.

The cruise departs Oct. 21, 2026, on the MS Rhône Princess. The sailing is round-trip from Lyon with calls in Mâcon, Vienne, Avignon, Arles, The Camargue and Tournon.

Prices start at USD 2,773 per person, inclusive of all meals and drinks, excursions, WiFi, port fees and repatriation insurance.

Image: Alexandre Sattler