Crescent Seas Introduces CEO Brown as Sales Momentum Builds

Crescent Seas introduced its new CEO Thatcher Brown in Manhattan Tuesday evening, promising a first of its kind luxury live-aboard experience.

Thatcher Brown joined Russell Galbut — founder of Crescent Seas and co-founder of the real estate giant Crescent Heights — aboard Oceania Cruises’ Insignia, which Crescent plans to remodel and sail under its own brand in December 2027.

Brown said Galbut, who also founded the asset management firm GFO Investments, brought valuable experience and innovation to the new residential cruise line.

“This concept is stunning. To have the expertise of Crescent Heights and to translate that into something that is this innovative, that allows people to have a lifestyle at sea like no other is very special and attracted me to this opportunity,” Brown said.

Galbut said Crescent has a ten-year agreement with Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings and would start sailing the Regent Navigator in December 2026.

He said some of the Navigator’s planned 210 cabins had already sold — with one couple combining six cabins into one large suite.

“It’s a lifestyle with an opportunity to get on and get off whenever you want,” he said. “We tell people its 200 private yachts all in a 565-foot-long ship.

“And what’s unique about us is you don’t have to worry about the captain, the first mate, or what’s going to be for lunch or dinner, or what the chef is going to cook.”