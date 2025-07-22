Crescent Seas Appoints Thatcher Brown as CEO

Crescent Seas has appointed Thatcher Brown as CEO, effective August 1.

Brown joins Crescent Seas from Virtuoso where he most recently served as senior vice president of global products.

The company said in a press release that in the new role, Brown will shape the brand identity, lead Crescent Seas’ global vision and oversee all aspects of operations.

Brown will be responsible for commercial strategy, product development and building relationships with industry stakeholders to solidify the company’s position at the forefront of ocean living.

“I am delighted to step into this role as the inaugural CEO of Crescent Seas. I believe this is the future of luxury living at sea. I am honored to be in the presence of a legacy brand within Crescent Heights under the leadership of visionary Russell W. Galbut, who is founder of Crescent Seas and co-founder of Crescent Heights. I look forward to building on the robust launch and cultivating a community while redefining what it means to live and travel at sea,” said Brown.

“Thatcher has made a profound and lasting impact on both Virtuoso’s business and the colleagues who worked alongside him. While we are sad to see him leave Virtuoso, we’re incredibly proud as he steps into this exciting new chapter as CEO. We’re excited to see what his new venture will bring to our industry and marketplace,” said Matthew D. Upchurch, chairman and CEO of Virtuoso.

Crescent Seas said that Brown brings over 25 years of luxury hospitality experience in the hotel and cruise sectors, having held senior leadership roles across Europe, Asia, the Middle East and North America.

At Virtuoso, Brown led the development of an integrated B2B and B2C product strategy across a portfolio of more than 2,300 luxury partners, including cruise lines, tour companies and destinations, while also delivering innovation across digital platforms, partner engagement and consumer experience.

Before joining Virtuoso, Brown was chief commercial officer and head of joint operations at Marc-Henry Cruise Holdings, joint owner and operator of Four Seasons Yachts.

There, he played a leadership role in developing and executing commercial, operational and technical aspects of the project, including collaboration with shipbuilder Fincantieri and designer Tillberg Design of Sweden.

He also served in executive roles at MSC Cruises, Dream Cruises and Fairmont Hotels & Resorts, with a focus on brand strategy and marketing, business development, distribution and guest experience.