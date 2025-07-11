Coral Expeditions Announces Coastal Adventures Product Series

Coral Expeditions has announced a new series of four- and six-night adventure-style small ship experiences called Coastal Adventures, which will come online in January 2026.

The Coastal Adventures series will be shorter in duration to attract a new generation of explorers.

It will offer experiences designed to appeal to active guests who are seeking access to remote natural places and the freedom to explore and choose daily activities at their own pace.

Coral Expeditions CEO Mark Fifield said that the Coastal Adventures series offers a new, more modern style of product for the line, while retaining core values.

“It opens up a wonderful opportunity for busy working professionals, couples, solo travelers and even families to play, escape, unwind and enrich in some of our favorite places, with shorter adventures that appeal to both new explorers as well as our seasoned young at heart guests,” Fifield said.

Destinations include Tasmania, the Great Barrier Reef, Margaret River and southwestern Australia.

Highlights include expert-guided nature walks and aquatic activities, as well as onboard indulgence, enjoyment and relaxation.

Tasmania highlights feature Adventure Bay and Bruny Island, Maria Island and Wineglass Bay. In Queensland, highlights include Sudbury Cay, Hinchinbrook Island, Yamacutta Reef and Dunk Island National Park.

On the West Australian coast, guests will explore Busselton, Margaret River, Cape Naturaliste and Augusta.

Itinerary activities include nature walks, kayaking, paddle boarding, snorkeling and diving adventures, self-guided walks, shopping in local townships, and optional experiences such as scenic flights, food and wine trail tours, or cycle hire.

There are also experiences on offer after the sun sets.

The cuisine onboard will feature produce and beverages from the local regions visited during the voyage. Each voyage will kick off with a soiree event and feature a seafood and barbecue night.

Adventurer meal packs are offered to take ashore as a picnic-style option.

Coastal Adventures voyages include:

Tasmania: on sale now

Four nights | Hobart to Hobart

Departures Jan. 2, 2026 | Jan. 2, 6 and 10, 2027

Tasmania: on sale now

Six nights | Hobart to Hobart | Inc. Port Davey World Heritage Area

Departures Jan. 27, 2026 | Jan. 14, 2027

Great Barrier Reef: on sale now

Four nights | Cairns to Cairns

Departures Nov. 2, 13 and 24, 2026

Western Australia: coming soon